Two deaths and 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A FURTHER 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

Additionally, two new deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health in its latest update.

A total of 26,208 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the virus earlier this year.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 275 were in Belfast and 172 were in Derry City and Strabane.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU in Northern Ireland and 79 active outbreaks in care homes.

Northern Ireland has reached new record daily highs more than once this week, with 1,217 new cases confirmed on Wednesday and 1,299 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Schools in Northern Ireland are closing for two weeks until 2 November in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, pubs and restaurants have been closed for four weeks, except for take-away and delivery services.

The measures are in response to an upsurge of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

Across the border, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have been placed under Level 4 restrictions in response to a high rate of Covid-19 cases.