#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 28 February 2021
Advertisement

Northern Ireland records lowest daily Covid-19 cases for month of February

Daily cases in Northern Ireland have been mostly between 200 and 400 in recent weeks, but dropped today to 136.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 5:06 PM
47 minutes ago 7,422 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368269
Image: Shutterstock/Susanne Pommer
Image: Shutterstock/Susanne Pommer

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS recorded the lowest daily figure of Covid-19 cases in all of February, with 136 new cases reported today.

Daily cases have been mostly between 200 and 400 in recent weeks, with a high of 506 on 5 February.

136 is the lowest number of new cases reported in a day during February, second to 187 cases confirmed yesterday.

There were 1,598 positive cases in the last seven days, down from 2,115 the previous week.

Three more people who died with the virus have been recorded by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health today.

Overall, there have been 112,493 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 2,055 have died.

Hopsitals in the North are operating at 91% occupancy today, with 301 patients that have a confirmed case and 34 in ICU.

There are 28 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

NI Minister for Health Robin Swann is asking the public to remember to social distance this weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I would again urge everyone to maintain social distancing from others and stay local if they are heading outdoors,” Swann said.

“It remains as important as ever to follow the public health advice – this includes washing our hands, wearing a face covering and keeping our distance,” he said.

“The progress we have achieved to date in our vaccination programme is very welcome but we cannot allow complacency to creep in.

As of Thursday, 537,086 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Vaccinations include 505,188 first doses and 31,896 second doses.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie