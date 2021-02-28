Northern Ireland records lowest daily Covid-19 cases for month of February

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS recorded the lowest daily figure of Covid-19 cases in all of February, with 136 new cases reported today.

Daily cases have been mostly between 200 and 400 in recent weeks, with a high of 506 on 5 February.

136 is the lowest number of new cases reported in a day during February, second to 187 cases confirmed yesterday.

There were 1,598 positive cases in the last seven days, down from 2,115 the previous week.

Three more people who died with the virus have been recorded by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health today.

Overall, there have been 112,493 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 2,055 have died.

Hopsitals in the North are operating at 91% occupancy today, with 301 patients that have a confirmed case and 34 in ICU.

There are 28 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

NI Minister for Health Robin Swann is asking the public to remember to social distance this weekend.

“I would again urge everyone to maintain social distancing from others and stay local if they are heading outdoors,” Swann said.

“It remains as important as ever to follow the public health advice – this includes washing our hands, wearing a face covering and keeping our distance,” he said.

“The progress we have achieved to date in our vaccination programme is very welcome but we cannot allow complacency to creep in.

As of Thursday, 537,086 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Vaccinations include 505,188 first doses and 31,896 second doses.