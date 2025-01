FORMER TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has criticised a “disappointing decision” that has blocked plans to integrate the biggest school in Northern Ireland.

The decision was taken by Stormont education minister and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) representative Paul Givan to overrule the move despite parents approving integration of their classes.

Integrated schools bring together children from different religious backgrounds to learn side by side rather than keeping them apart for some classes.

A majority of parents of pupils had backed the integration plan at Bangor Academy in Co Down. The school has around 1,850 pupils, with majority from a Protestant background but a significant minority – more than 40% – from Catholic, non-Christian or non-religious backgrounds.

According to BBC NI, the DUP minister overruled the merger because there was not enough evidence that there would be enough Catholic pupils to provide integrated education. The law in the North requires there to be a “reasonable number” of pupils from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds in a school seeking to integrate.

Commenting on the decision on social media, Varadkar said he hoped the decision can be reviewed.

Disappointing decision. Hope it can be reviewed. Educating boys and girls together irrespective of their religious or ethnic background is the way forward North and South. It should not be imposed but in this case Parents voted for it but were blocked. https://t.co/0ZRNtyDjSW — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) January 9, 2025

The former Fine Gael leader recalled visiting an integrated school, also in Co Down, which had allowed “students from both traditions” learning alongside each other.

Advertisement

“Educating boys and girls together irrespective of their religious or ethnic background is the way forward North and South. It should not be imposed but in this case parents voted for it but were blocked,” Varadkar said.

“Visited New-Bridge Integrated College while Taoiseach and was impressed with what they were doing. Students from both traditions but also from Britain, the South and farther afield.”

Northern Ireland Humanists was also unhappy at the decision, noting that a detailed survey carried out last July by LucidTalk found that 67% of people want integrated education to be ‘the main model’ for the education system.

A Northern Ireland charity focusing on integration, the Integrated Education Fund, said it was “extremely disappointed that the Minister of Education has rejected the democratic wishes” of the majority of parents at both Bangor Academy.

“The Department of Education has a statutory duty to encourage and facilitate integrated education,” it said in a statement.

The group said it will be writing to the minister to ask for further clarification as to why the minister “has not respected the wishes of parents and teachers” at the school and whether that contradicts the government’s duties.

It noted that another school in Bangor saw its integration plans rejected for similar reasoning.

“In reaching this flawed decision, the minister has clearly rejected, not only the desire of the school community but also the advice of his own officials, the Education Authority, Controlled Schools Support Council and the Council for Integrated Education,” the Integrated Education Fund said on its website.

“It is hard to comprehend how such decisions reflect the Department of Education’s statutory duty to ‘support, encourage and facilitate’ Integrated Education.”