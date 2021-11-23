People in Northern Ireland to be told to work from home 'where possible' under new Covid measures

STORMONT MINISTERS HAVE agreed a series of new measures aimed at bolstering adherence to Covid rules in Northern Ireland.

The executive’s ministers met this morning to hold discussions on a range of proposals recommended by Health Minister Robin Swann.

People will be urged to work from home where possible and the executive has tasked its Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask wearing.

The taskforce will also look at the potential of setting up a ‘scores-on-the-doors’ type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.

Ministers had adjourned discussions on the proposals on Monday evening and Swann made some revisions to the plan overnight.

It is understood an initial proposal that would have seen ministers urge people who worked from home at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to do so again has been dropped.

It is also believed that some ministers had expressed concern that advice could cause confusion as many sectors that were closed in March 2020 are now open and many workers do not have the option of remaining at home.

Much of the plan agreed by ministers focuses on reinforcing messaging around public health measures, such as face masking wearing, hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.

First Minister Paul Givan, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Mr Swann will take part in a rare joint press conference at Stormont later today.

Givan tweeted this morning: “The Executive has engaged constructively & agreed a number of measures that will step up our collective efforts against the spread of Covid.

“Whilst there is differences across society on the most effective measures, we can all make a contribution that will help make a difference.”

Three more deaths and 1,469 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the North yesterday.

On Monday, Swann told the Assembly that some hospitality venues may be asked to close their doors over Christmas if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

He stressed that closures were not inevitable.

A Covid certification system for hospitality businesses is being rolled out next week. Fines for non-compliance will be become enforceable two weeks after that on 13 December. Under the compulsory certification scheme, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues would need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Last week, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Michael McBride said he did not think the region is facing the prospect of another lockdown.

But he said the North is facing a very serious situation and some further restrictions on certain settings may be required if efforts to suppress the current Covid-19 wave fail.

“I look with some concern about what’s happening in Europe, but it’s difficult to say whether that is something that we’re going to experience and that we’re at the early stages of that, or indeed because of the success of our vaccination programme and other measures that we will avoid that,” he told reporters last week.

“I think we just have to wait and see, It is quite clear in Northern Ireland that we need to act decisively and intervene now and I am confident that the Executive will do the right thing when they meet to discuss recommendations in the coming days.”