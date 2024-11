THE ICE HOCKEY team of the University of Notre Dame in the US has apologised for telling fans not to wear anything green or featuring the word “Irish” on it during an upcoming visit to Belfast.

On Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November, Notre Dame will be one of four US universities taking part in the ‘Friendship Four’ ice hockey tournament in Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Ahead of this Belfast tournament, Notre Dame’s ice hockey account on X posted “know before you go” guidelines to fans who were travelling.

It advised travelling fans to not wear anything that was green, or that featured the Ireland flag, shamrocks, or leprechauns.

Notre Dame’s merchandise often features a fighting leprechaun, as it is the mascot of the university’s American Football team.

In the now deleted post on X, fans were further advised to not wear anything which said “Irish” or “Fighting Irish” – the term for the university’s American Football team.

The now deleted guidelines Notre Dame Hockey Notre Dame Hockey

Fans were advised to instead wear Notre Dame merchandise which was navy and gold, or that featured the ‘ND monogram.

In a statement last night, the university’s ice hockey account said the guidelines were issued to travelling fans “out of an abundance of caution”.

It added that the guidelines were “not properly reviewed and should not have been posted”.

A statement on our upcoming trip to Belfast. pic.twitter.com/UVB8qRlOas — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 19, 2024

“Our game in Belfast is meant to bring people together and build bridges through sport, we apologise to the fans and to the people of Northern Ireland for any confusion or offence.”

The Friendship Four tournament has been held annually in Belfast since 2015 and is the first and only National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One men’s ice hockey tournament to take place outside of the United States.

Notre Dame players take the ice prior to NCAA hockey game against the Wisconsin Badgers on 1 November, 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The tournament was conceived as a way to build upon Belfast’s Sister City agreement with Boston.

This year’s competition features the University of Notre Dame, Harvard University, Boston University, and Merrimack College.