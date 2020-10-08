NPHET recommends no additional Covid-19 restrictions following meeting today

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended no additional Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland following a meeting today.

TheJournal.ie understands that despite having deep concerns for the virus’ current spread, NPHET has not proposed increasing the level of restrictions across the country.

Level 3 restrictions are in place nationwide, after the Government rejected NPHET’s recommendation on Sunday to move to Level 5.

All key indicators of the disease have deteriorated further since Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night.

“What I have to get across is the seriousness of the situation. We’re really worried,” he said.

Despite NPHET’s concern, no additional restrictions were recommended today.

NPHET last night reported five deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland and 611 new cases and today reported a further 506 cases, as well as one death.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet tomorrow to consider NPHET’s advice.

Nationwide Level 3 restrictions are due to remain in place for three weeks.