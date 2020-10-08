#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

NPHET recommends no additional Covid-19 restrictions following meeting today

Level 3 restrictions are in place nationwide, after the Government rejected NPHET’s recommendation on Sunday to move to Level 5.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 7:32 PM
59 minutes ago 36,081 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228086
Professor Philip Nolan and CMO Dr Tony Holohan entering Government buildings on Monday.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Professor Philip Nolan and CMO Dr Tony Holohan entering Government buildings on Monday.
Professor Philip Nolan and CMO Dr Tony Holohan entering Government buildings on Monday.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended no additional Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland following a meeting today. 

TheJournal.ie understands that despite having deep concerns for the virus’ current spread, NPHET has not proposed increasing the level of restrictions across the country. 

Level 3 restrictions are in place nationwide, after the Government rejected NPHET’s recommendation on Sunday to move to Level 5. 

All key indicators of the disease have deteriorated further since Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night.

“What I have to get across is the seriousness of the situation. We’re really worried,” he said. 

Despite NPHET’s concern, no additional restrictions were recommended today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

NPHET last night reported five deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland and 611 new cases and today reported a further 506 cases, as well as one death. 

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet tomorrow to consider NPHET’s advice. 

Nationwide Level 3 restrictions are due to remain in place for three weeks. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie