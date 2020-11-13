#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Nurse (30) accused of murdering eight babies in England appears in court

Lucy Letby, aged 30, is alleged to have murdered five baby boys and three baby girls.

By Press Association Friday 13 Nov 2020, 7:50 PM
19 minutes ago 3,279 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266300
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates' Court.
Image: PA Images/Elizabeth Cook
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates' Court.
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates' Court.
Image: PA Images/Elizabeth Cook

A NURSE ACCUSED of the murders of eight babies over the course of a year at a hospital neonatal unit has appeared in the dock of a courtroom for the first time.

Lucy Letby, aged 30, is alleged to have murdered five baby boys and three baby girls while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 1016.

Letby appeared via videolink at Warrington Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Today she appeared in the dock for the first time in person at Chester Crown Court.

Letby spoke only to confirm her name and remained passive throughout the hearing, lasting around four hours and dealing with preliminary matters and a bail application.

The defendant waved to her parents sitting in the public gallery as she came into and left court during brief adjournments.

Judge Steven Everett, Honorary Recorder of Chester, imposed an order banning any information that could lead to the identification of witnesses and thereby prohibiting further publication of the names of the babies allegedly murdered by Letby.

Ben Myers QC, representing Letby, made the application for bail, which was held in private and the press benches were cleared of the dozen or so reporters in court.

An hour later press were allowed back into court to hear Judge Everett’s decision to refuse the bail application.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of the police investigation into the Countess of Chester Hospital, which began in 2017.

A further hearing is scheduled to be held at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Comments have been closed as the case is ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie