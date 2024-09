LIAM GALLAGHER RETURNED to the social media platform X this morning for the first time since the ticket furore that surrounded Oasis reunion gigs.

Politicians and fans have criticised the practice of ‘dynamic pricing’ after some fans were quoted €415.60 each for “In Demand Standing” tickets at the weekend after waiting hours in an online queue. All of the reunion shows, which will take place next summer, have sold out.

“OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there attitude stinks, good to know something’s never change,” frontman Liam Gallagher posted on X this morning.

OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

When asked how his mother Peggy felt about the reunion, Liam joked that “she’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket”.

She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

Advertisement

And when asked if he had any spare tickets, Liam quipped that he has loads “but they’re really expensive, 100 thousand pounds, Kneeling only”.

Shit loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

However, when one social media user said he didn’t expect Oasis to “rip the fans off as much as they have done,” Gallagher replied: “SHUTUP.”

Asked how he’s feeling by another social media user, Gallagher said that he feels “smug” because he “told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day”.

SHUTUP — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

The Oasis reunion tour started off as a 14-date tour of Ireland and the UK but has since become a 19-date tour with extra shows in Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

The band will play two shows in Croke Park on 16 and 17 August.

Ireland’s consumer watchdog has said it believes there are “legitimate concerns” around customers’ experiences when buying tickets and that it had launched a review into the matter.