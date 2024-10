GREEN PARTY LEADER Roderic O’Gorman has said the a plan on how to progress the Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban trade between Ireland and illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine, could go before Cabinet as early as next week.

Government leaders sought updated legal advice on the Bill following an advisory ruling to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July that said Israeli settlements in occupied areas of Palestine breach international law.

Following a briefing by the Attorney General to leaders last night, O’Gorman and Taoiseach Simon Harris believe that legislation to deal with trade from occupied territories should be passed by TDs in this Government’s life time.

O’Gorman told reporters this morning that the Attorney General will be providing the three leaders with written advice later this week.

“I hope that we’ll be in a position to bring a plan as to how we go forward to Cabinet soon, maybe as soon as as next week,” he said. The minister added that it is a “legally complex” matter.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin signalled that more work might need to be completed on the legislation.

He outlined that the International Court of Justice identifies the occupation of Palestine as illegal and says states should not do anything that would support it.

Redrafting might be needed

“So that offers a more clearer way forward, although there are still challenges and the existing bill would need to be redrafted and amended very substantively,” he said, adding that there are still constitutionality issues.

“But definitely the ICJ changes the context in which one can proceed,:” he added.

The initial review of the law, which was originally drafted in 2018, was determining whether or not the trade ban fell in line with EU laws and treaties.

Speaking to reporters this morning, O’Gorman said: “It’s the Green Party’s position that Ireland shouldn’t be trading with the occupied territories. And we want to see that position advanced in the remaining lifetime of this Government.”

The Taoiseach agreed that he would like this Government to “make progress” on the Bill and that he is willing to work “across the political divide” to do so.

At a European Council meeting that the Taoiseach is due to attend this week, Harris said his message to European leaders will be very clear.

“We’re not going to wait for everyone in Europe to develop a consensus on this. If there’s more Ireland can do, Ireland will absolutely not be found wanting,” he said.

Recently councillors from Fine Gael, other Government parties and a coalition of parties from opposition, in both Cork and Dublin city councils, have passed motions calling on the leaders to pass the Occupied Territories Bill.

Ireland to move ahead despite EU ‘divide’

While Harris said Ireland is willing to take its own action, he said it is his preference that EU member states move together on the issue, though he admitted that “there has not been majority support for that in Europe”.

He said he and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have consistently raised the issue of sanctioning Israeli settlements with the European Council, and will do so again in Brussels tomorrow.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin detailed the 'divide' between EU member states on the issue. Alamy Alamy

The Tánaiste confirmed that not all parties in the EU are in favour of sanctioning illegal Israeli settlements, adding that some ministers at yesterday’s Foreign Affairs Council “are very strongly supportive of Israel no matter what”.

He detailed that the European ministers were “divided” and that it was “disappointing” that the group were unable to draft a statement condemning the attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon for two days.

“I think one member state held out. And that illustrates the challenges one has in respect of a revision of the EU Israel trade association,” he said.

The Tánaiste added: “But the majority of EU member states, the vast majority, want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and also in Lebanon, and a de-escalation, because situation is very, very dangerous.”