Friday 8 October 2021
Talks to iron out final details of OECD global corporate tax deal conclude in Paris

The deal will increase the State’s corporate tax rate for large companies to 15%.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 8 Oct 2021, 4:27 PM
42 minutes ago
La Defense, a major business district in Paris
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TALKS TO IRON out the final details of a global corporate tax reform deal led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have concluded in Paris this afternoon.

The deal will increase the State’s corporate tax rate for large companies to 15%. 

Cabinet yesterday agreed to up to the OECD proposals after the government risked seeing the country amongst a handful of states that would not agree to the minimum tax deal. 

The proposals were approved by the G20 group of large economies in July and Ireland became the 135th out of 140 OECD countries to sign up. 

Ireland did not sign up the plans in July with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stating that the government first wanted greater certainty about future rates. 

Speaking after Cabinet yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “I believe that the upsides of being in such a historic international agreement far outweigh the downsides of staying out. This is a difficult and complex decision but I believe it is the right one.”

Ireland’s approval removed a key stumbling block to the global efforts and the G20 leaders are expected to formally sign off on the deal when they meet in Rome in late October.

Hungary this afternoon became the final European Union country to sign up to the deal. 

“A compromise has come about that we are able to join wholeheartedly,” Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.

“Hungary will be able to collect the global tax using a targeted solution.”

