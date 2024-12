IRISH TEENAGERS COMPARE favourably to their European counterparts when it comes to healthy behaviours, according to an OECD report on 15-year-olds.

A new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has found that has shown that Irish 15-year-olds smoke less, drink less alcohol, exercise more and have higher rates of Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination than most of their European peers.

Among 15-year-olds, Ireland has the lowest rate of smoking, at 7%, and among the lowest rates of cannabis smoking, at 4%, in the EU, the report found.

The proportion of 15-year-olds reporting repeated drunkenness is among the lowest in the EU, at 13%.

Ireland is among the top five EU countries in terms of the proportion of 15-year-olds meeting recommended physical activity levels.

And Ireland is one of just eight countries which achieved an HPV vaccination rate for boys of more than 60% in 2023.

However, it’s not all good news, as the report also highlighted some areas of concern. Almost half (47%) of 15-year-olds report that they eat neither fruit nor vegetables daily, below the EU average of 56%.

The proportion of 15-year-olds who are overweight or obese is 20%, slightly lower than the EU average of 21%.

The rate of consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks among the age group is 8%, lower than the EU average of 14%. The OECD report cites the impact of Ireland’s Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Tax, introduced in 2018, which has led to an estimated reduction in sugar intake from carbonated soft drinks from 5kg per person in 2018 to less than 4kg in 2022.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drug Strategy Colm Burke said the report highlights “encouraging trends, particularly among younger age groups, which shows the positive impact of our efforts to support a healthier population”.

“Ireland has long been a world leader in tackling smoking rates, and we continue to work towards the vision of a tobacco free Ireland, including raising the minimum age of sale of tobacco to 21,” he said.

“We are also making progress in reducing alcohol-related harm, with several measures in the Public Health (Alcohol) Act, 2018 designed to protect children.

The junior minister also said Budget 2025 provides for “the delivery of evidence-based drug prevention programmes aimed at deterring young people from engaging in harmful behaviours”.

A citizens’ assembly which concluded earlier this year recommended a health-based approach to tackling issues with drug addiction, including that simple possession be decriminalised.

The issue of decriminalisation became a topic of debate during this year’s general election campaign, when Taoiseach Simon Harris came out against it.

Burke said it was “very positive to see that Ireland outperforms the majority of EU countries” when it comes to nutrition and exercise, “but we cannot be complacent”.

“I’m also heartened by the continuing high rates of vaccination for HPV. We are privileged in this country to have access to safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage people to take the opportunity to protect themselves by taking the vaccines they are offered,” Burke said.