CHILDREN AND EQUALITY Minister Roderic O’Gorman will receive a report from Tusla today about the agency’s engagement with Kyran Durnin and his family.

The eight-year-old boy from Dundalk in Co Louth is presumed dead and gardaí have launched a murder investigation.

Kyran was reported missing with his mother in August. She has been located, but Kyran has not been seen in two years.

“A report will be issued to me in terms of Tusla’s engagement with Kyran and his family,” O’Gorman confirmed while speaking to reporters today.

“My department will engage with Tusla in terms of the implementation of any of the immediate recommendations from that report.

“It’s a detailed report, and we are very conscious that there’s a Garda investigation, a murder investigation, ongoing right now.

“So we won’t, and Tusla won’t, be putting out anything that is in any way prejudicial to an ongoing murder investigation,” O’Gorman said.

He said the report will also go to the National Review Panel, the independent body that examines the death of any child who was known to Tusla.

He added that a separate report will be delivered to Education Minister Norma Foley relating to Tusla’s Education Support Service, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Department of Education.

That report will address the interaction between Kyran and school authorities, he said.