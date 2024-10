GREEN PARTY LEADER Roderic O’Gorman has said he wants the general election to be held on 29 November.

Speaking today, O’Gorman said it was his preference to hold the election before Christmas.

He said: “I think the 29th is the date to go.”

O’Gorman said he will be telling the other two coalition leaders on Monday about the need to “give clarity” to the public.

The Children and Equality Minister said: “I’ve been out on the doors even just last night and I’m starting to get the sense that people are getting a little tired of the ‘will they, won’t they’.

“Probably now is the time to give some degree of certainty to the Irish people in terms of the election date.”

O’Gorman added: “My preference is for a November election, on November 29. I think that gives us the opportunity to get those final pieces of legislation through.”

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he is considering what date would be “the best interest for Ireland” while refusing to be drawn on whether that would be before Christmas.

Harris had previously said the government should “go full term” before an election is called, however election speculation has been rife in political circles, with the majority predicting an election before 2025.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said earlier this month that the government had yet to complete its mandate, and that there is “very important work to finish which cannot be rushed”.

The Social Welfare and Gambling bills, as well as hate crime legislation, passed all stages this week, further adding the to speculation that an early election is coming.

In addition, a planned trade mission to Poland, which the Taoiseach was to lead, has been cancelled.