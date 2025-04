A NEW OIREACHTAS committee focusing on artificial intelligence is to be chaired by Wicklow-Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne.

Byrne recently said in the Dáil that AI “presents incredible opportunities in healthcare and the provision of public services,” but that there is a risk it will be misused and erode trust.

He recently brought forward a proposal to criminalise so-called ‘deepfakes’ which seek to defraud, scam or trick the public.

Byrne has also called for a programme of education to to make people aware of the harm that can be caused by deepfakes.

The AI committee is just one that will begin its work after a months-long row over speaking time, which hindered legislative work and has prevented parliamentary committees from being established.

Advertisement

The row delayed the nomiation of the Taoiseach and led to a confidence vote in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, which the government won.

That motion of no confidence was brought in response to opposition complaints that Murphy had been biased in her role in implementing the changes to Dail rules brought forward by government.

The changes allow some independent TDs who supported government formation to be given new speaking rights, alongside backbenchers in the coalition parties.

The controversial changes to standing orders also include a reduction of time for contributions on debating the order of business and a halving of slots for Taoiseach’s Questions.

The committees that will operate this Dáil term, as well as who will chair them, were announced yesterday. They are as follows.

Fianna Fáil:

Seán Fleming TD, Committee on Infrastructure & National Development Plan Delivery

Cormac Devlin TD, Committee on Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement

John Lahart TD, Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade

Cathal Crowe TD, Committee on Education and Youth

Aindrias Moynihan TD, Committee on Agriculture and Food

James O’Connor TD, Committee on Enterprise, Tourism and Employment

Erin McGreehan TD, Committee on Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science

Malcolm Byrne TD, Committee on Artificial Intelligence

Fine Gael:

Micheál Carrigy TD, Committee on Housing, Local Government & Heritage

Barry Ward TD, Committee on European Affairs

Keira Keogh TD, Committee on Children & Equality

Michael Murphy TD, Committee on Transport

Naoise Ó Muirí TD, Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy

Catherine Callaghan TD, Committee on Members’ Interests

John Paul O’Shea TD, ​Committee on Social Protection, Rural, and Community Development