DUBLIN ZOO HAS announced the birth of a rare and endangered okapi calf.

The yet-unnamed female calf was born on the morning of Good Friday, 18 April. The zoo said that the calf has been growing steadily over the past three months and will be named shortly.

She is the third ever okapi calf to be born in Ireland, to her ten-year-old mother Lumara. Her two siblings Dalia and Leki were also born to Lumara and Kitabu at the zoo.

The okapi, also known as the ‘forest giraffe’, is native to the northeast Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa. They are large hoofed animals related to the giraffe and have a life span of between 20 and 30 years.

The animals have a red-brown velvety coat and distinctive black and white stripes on their bag legs, similar to that of a zebra. Adult males typically reach 2.5m in length, while adult females are slightly larger.

The current population is estimated to be between 15,000 and 50,000 in the wild – although it is believed to be closer to the lower range.

The new arrival. © Patrick Bolger Photography © Patrick Bolger Photography

Team Leader at Dublin Zoo, Helen Clarke, said that she is delighted to welcome the third okapi calf to the zoo.

“Each birth is a major step forward for the conservation of this endangered species,” she said. “At the moment, the calf is nesting with her mother – typical behaviour for young okapis – but it won’t be long before she begins exploring the outdoor habitat alongside her.

“The calf is thriving, and visitors exploring the African Plains area may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of her in the coming days – and see just how much she has grown!”

Dublin Zoo has supported okapi conservation since 2012, with financial contributions to support rangers and community services in and around the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in the DRC. The Okapi Wildlife Reserve monitors and protects okapi populations in the DRC.