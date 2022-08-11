Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Thursday 11 August 2022
Advertisement

Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia

The Grease star was raised in Melbourne in the state of Victoria.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 2:16 PM
46 minutes ago 1,987 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5838497
Image: PA
Image: PA

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN is to receive a state memorial service in Australia.

The singer and actress died at the age of 73 this week.

In a tweet, Dan Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, said that Newton-John’s family had accepted the offer of a state service in her memory.

The Grease star was born in England but her family emigrated to Melbourne when she was six.

In a post on her Instagram page, Newton-John’s husband John Easterling wrote that his late wife “was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch.”

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible,” Easterling wrote.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.”

Tributes poured in from around the world following news of Newton-John’s death on Monday. Landmarks across Victoria were lit up in pink to remember the actress and her contribution to raising awareness of cancer, which she battled for 30 years.
olivia-newton-john-opera-house-sails Source: AAP/PA Images
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said she was a “bright, joyful glow in our lives”.

With reporting from PA

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie