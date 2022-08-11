Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN is to receive a state memorial service in Australia.

The singer and actress died at the age of 73 this week.

In a tweet, Dan Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, said that Newton-John’s family had accepted the offer of a state service in her memory.

I'm so pleased that Olivia Newtown John's family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service.



We're working with Olivia's family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral - fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 11, 2022

The Grease star was born in England but her family emigrated to Melbourne when she was six.

In a post on her Instagram page, Newton-John’s husband John Easterling wrote that his late wife “was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch.”



“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible,” Easterling wrote.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.”

Tributes poured in from around the world following news of Newton-John’s death on Monday. Landmarks across Victoria were lit up in pink to remember the actress and her contribution to raising awareness of cancer, which she battled for 30 years.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said she was a “bright, joyful glow in our lives”.

Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives. From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack. Above all she was a wonderful, generous person. pic.twitter.com/0G0tc0tauI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 9, 2022

