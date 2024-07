PARIS HAS LONG been one of the fashion capitals of the world, home to designer brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton and many others, and this year’s Olympic Games uniforms have not disappointed.

Some countries have been bringing their fashion A game to the tournament, others not so much.

Ireland’s uniform has been met with mixed reactions among the public (and the staff at The Journal), while being praised by

As The Journal’s Sinead O’Carroll reported from Paris earlier today, some of the members of the press pool were swooning over the white tracksuit sported by Ireland’s Sarah Lavin and Shane Lowry.

Aside from the Irish gear though, there a plenty of other impressive outfits being sported (forgive the pun) by teams from around the world. Here are a handful of the most striking.

First up, Mongolia’s gorgeous uniform, inspired by traditional ceremonial dress from the Asian country.

The uniform of the Mongolian Olympics team Michelamazonka Instagram Michelamazonka Instagram

Next we have Haiti’s colourful ensemble.

The US has gone for the preppy frat house look with their Ralph Lauren designed uniforms.

Advertisement

South Korea’s athletes are wearing these slick blue suits to the opening ceremony.

Of course the French had to go for something a little out there and their athletes are sporting sleeveless suit jackets with coloured lapels.

Team Egypt are showing off their famous Egyptian cotton.

The Turks are wearing this comfortable looking kit to the Games this year.

The Dutch are going with this “Kinetic Denim” streetwear look with a neckerchief to add some of their traditional orange.

Athletes from the Philippines are wearing these armour style shoulder pieces over crisp white and it’s working.

Australia is not exactly known as the home of fashion and let’s be honest, it’s on show with these tennis club looking outfits.