ONE IN TEN candidates from migrant backgrounds didn’t canvas during the local elections for fear of violence and harassment, a new report says.

Meanwhile, 18% said they limited canvassing due to anti-migrant sentiment that they already experienced during their campaign.

The report by the Immigrant Council of Ireland found that anti-migrant violence and racism are one of the key barriers to electoral participation of migrant and ethnic minority communities.

More than 120 migrant candidates ran in the local elections this year and 20 were successful, which is double the number elected in 2019.

Some 89% of candidates have been living in Ireland for over 10 years and 85% hold Irish citizenship.

A quarter of the candidates said that various not-so-direct campaigning activities were their main strategies, with 14% depending mostly on social media, and 11% mainly using posters and leaflets.

“Although non-direct contact campaign tools prove to be not the most effective in securing votes, they can nevertheless help the candidate,” the report said.

“Candidates described how posters and social media helped them break the ice during canvassing. Being recognised from a previously seen poster was often a good conversation starter.”

One female candidate told the Council: “Posters definitely helped, as much as people hate them. Everyone was like oh yeah I saw your face, I saw your poster in our town. That kind of helped me when I went to the door to speak to them.”

However, one in eight candidates said they didn’t use posters “out of fear of anti-migrant violence”.

“They were concerned that having their face recognised in public could make them or their families vulnerable to violence,” the report says.