ONE PERSON HAS died after a car in Omagh, Co Tyrone was lit on fire.

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the apparent arson attack and how the person came to be beside the blaze.

Just before 2.05pm on Saturday, they received a report from colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 – was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town.

Advertisement

PSNI Detective Inspector Keon said: “As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.