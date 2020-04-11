This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Are you doing more online shopping than normal during the Covid-19 crisis?

Many businesses have seen a large increase in online shopping.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 9:42 AM
26 minutes ago 4,901 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072368
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/VAKS-Stock Agency
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/VAKS-Stock Agency

LOTS OF PEOPLE are turning to online shopping – for groceries and other items – amid the Covid-19 crisis.

For many businesses, online shopping has been a lifeline as they’ve had to shut their physical premises.

Meanwhile, some supermarkets have asked people who are able to go to a shop to leave online delivery slots for older or vulnerable people.

Yesterday it was announced that restrictions on people’s movement and other measures to contain the spread of the virus are to remain in place until at least Tuesday, 5 May.

People over the age of 70 and other categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 have to continue cocooning and not leave their homes.

We want to know: Are you doing more online shopping than normal during the Covid-19 crisis?


Poll Results:

No (301)
Yes, for all items  (172)
Yes, just for groceries (36)
I don't or can't shop online (11)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie