RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED that series Operation Transformation has officially come to a close after 17 seasons.

The series, which began in 2008, was broadcast each January and each year followed five new ‘leaders’ who hoped to reshape their lives with a change of lifestyle.

Advertisement

The show was popular with audiences but it also attracted criticism for how it portrayed weight loss and “dieting culture”.

Originally presented by Gerry Ryan, Kathryn Thomas took over the series in 2012.

RTÉ have said that they will announce a new series for January 2025 later on this year.

More to follow