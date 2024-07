PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR Sinn Féin has fallen to its lowest point since early 2020, according to a new opinion poll.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows support for the largest opposition party has dropped four points to 18%.

The survey suggests Sinn Féin has now fallen behind Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, making it the third most popular party among voters.

Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country with 24%, up two points on the previous poll, while support for Fianna Fáil has jumped three points since last month, making it the second most popular party at 20%.

Advertisement

While support for Independents and others has fallen by three points, support for the group sits at 20%.

According to the paper, support for the Social Democrats fell by one point to 4% while the Green Party remains unchanged on 4%.

Meanwhile, Aontú is sitting at 4% following a one-point rise on last month.

Solidarity-People Before Profit is also up one point to 3%, while support for Labour remains unchanged at 3%.

The full state of the parties, according to the poll is:

Fine Gael 24 (+2)

Fianna Fáil 20 (+3)

Sinn Féin 18 (-4)

Social Democrats 4 (-1)

Green Party 4 (nc)

Aontú 4 (+1)

Labour 3 (nc)

Solidarity-PBP 3 (+1)

Independents/Other 20 (-3)

The survey was carried out between 4 and 5 July and has a 2.6% margin of error.