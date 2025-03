OPPOSITION LEADERS ARE to meet this morning to discuss their confidence in the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy after the Dáil was disrupted over controversial speaking time changes.

The opposition party representatives will also discuss their response to the disorder in the Dáil yesterday, ahead of the resumption of proceedings today.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Late Debate that the leaders would discuss how the opposition would proceed, as well as the role of the Ceann Comhairle.

There were chaotic scenes of shouting, interruptions, rude gestures and allegations of misogyny yesterday, as weeks of tension over the speaking rights row boiled over during Leaders’ Questions.

A motion to introduce a new speaking slot for government backbenchers and independents was passed, but it sparked shouting and disorderly scenes in the chamber.

Advertisement

The Dáil voted 94 to 74 to pass the controversial rule change, which changes how speaking rights are divided up, but the opposition have contested the ratification of the vote.

As a result, Murphy suspended the House, which was ultimately adjourned, with no vote taking place on yesterday’s Order of Business—a move that infuriated the opposition.

Throughout the back-and-forth between TDs and the Ceann Comhairle, Murphy repeatedly pointed out that it was evident many in the House did not show respect for her, as she instructed them to take their seats and remain silent.

In a show of unity, the leaders of all Opposition parties held a joint media conference on the plinth of Leinster House yesterday evening – where they claimed the Government and Ceann Comhairle had worked in concert to push through changes in the standing orders that would give two eight-minute speaking slots to a new group of “other TDs”.

‘Unseemly and unbecoming’

Tánaiste Simon Harris described the scenes in the Dáil yesterday as “unseemly and unbecoming”.

Speaking to reporters in Lebanon, Harris said that people watching the chaos unfurl “would be very disappointed”.

“To see adults standing up shouting and roaring and hooping and hollering isn’t anything you don’t want to see in any workplace, at least, least of all the Dáil”, Harris said.

Related Reads Confidence question looms over Ceann Comhairle but government says Murphy faced down intimidation Michael Lowry says he was telling Paul Murphy 'to sit down with my fingers' Dáil adjourned after hours of chaos and shouting

He also described Michael Lowry’s rude two-finger gesture to People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy as “unbecoming”, but added that “it wasn’t as isolated incident”.

“What needs to happen now though is we need to get on with the people’s work,” Harris said.

“There isn’t agreement – there’s no point pretending there is. We have had a vote in the Dail, the people’s representatives have spoken, and we need to get on with doing the work.”

Additional reporting from PA