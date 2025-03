IRELAND’S FRONT PAGES are dominated this morning by the image of Tipperary TD Michael Lowry giving a two-finger gesture amid raucous scenes in the Dáil yesterday.

Lowry was filmed by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, with Virgin Media News correspondent Gavan Reilly taking the already infamous screenshot of Lowry making a gesture while sitting inside the chamber.

It came following the passing of a motion to create a new speaking slot for government backbenchers and a group of independents.

A number of opposition politicians have accused Lowry of “giving two fingers to the Irish people” in posts shared on social media. Lowry maintained yesterday when contacted by The Journal that he was not giving Murphy two fingers, and instead “was telling him to sit down”.

But that one screenshot features heavily across today’s papers.

The Irish Independent sticks Lowry front and centre on its front under the headline ‘Chaos and farce as Dáil descends into disgrace’.

The Irish Times brings Lowry and his fingers into its headline, reporting: “Coalition accused of giving ‘two fingers’ to democracy”.

The Irish Daily Star does a compare and contrast with a similar gesture given by Fr Dick Byrne from Fr Ted back in the day.

Lowry features in photos alongside the embattled ceann comhairle Verona Murphy on the front of today’s Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Examiner also finds a place for Lowry and that crucial gesture, as part of its front page piece about the potential for a no confidence motion in Murphy following yesterday’s scenes.