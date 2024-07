MINISTER OF STATE Ossian Smyth has said he will not be competing for the role of Green Party deputy leader because he would prefer to see a woman in the role after the party opted for Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman as leader today.

Smyth had announced his intention to run for the role of deputy leader while declaring his support for Senator Pippa Hackett in the leadership race against O’Gorman.

Today he said he would be stepping away from the contest to leave it open to the other two contestants, Senator Roisin Garvey and TD Neasa Hourigan.

“I want to wish Roderic the very best as he starts into his new leadership of the party,” said Smyth.

“Given that our new leader is male, I think that it is best that the deputy leader is female. My stepping away from the contest at this stage will ensure this.”

Earlier today, the Green Party elected O’Gorman as their new leader, who beat out Hackett by a slim 52% majority. O’Gorman secured 984 votes to Hackett’s 912.

The total number of votes cast was 1896 with an electorate of 3425 Green Party members, who each have one vote.