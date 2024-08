THE CAMPAIGN TO build an outdoor pool – or lido – in Dublin’s docklands is raising money to push the idea forward in the hopes that Dublin City Council will take on the project.

The volunteers behind the campaign have spent the last three years raising funds and interest to make the community-centred development possible.

The campaign group wants it to not only have a pool, but saunas, green areas and other community spaces.

The prospect of a lido at George’s Dock was first mooted after a suggestion to build a white-water rafting facility on the site was shot down by the public and politicians.

Due to planning restrictions, the site must still be used for a water-based development.

