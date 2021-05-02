#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 2 May 2021
Advertisement

Over 250 people arrested in Berlin after 'unacceptable' May Day violence

Around 30,000 people took part in traditional Labour Day workers’ rights protests yesterday in Berlin.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 2 May 2021, 12:09 PM
37 minutes ago 2,371 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5426514
Police and participants clash during a fire at the edge of the demonstration in Berlin.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Police and participants clash during a fire at the edge of the demonstration in Berlin.
Police and participants clash during a fire at the edge of the demonstration in Berlin.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BERLIN POLICE HAVE said they had arrested more than 250 people after May Day rallies descended into “unacceptable” violence that saw protesters pelt officers with stones and bottles and set fire to bins.

Around 30,000 people from across the political spectrum took part in several marches in the German capital yesterday as part of the traditional Labour Day workers’ rights demonstrations.

Most of the demonstrations passed off peacefully, police said.

1-may-demonstrations-berlin Participants in black hoodies during the demonstration of left-wing and radical left-wing groups under the motto Demonstration for the revolutionary 1st of May. Source: DPA/PA Images

But the mood darkened in the evening after police pulled far-left “black block” protesters out of the crowd for not adhering to pandemic hygiene regulations such as social distancing.

Along with thousands of others, they had been marching in the ‘Revolutionary May Day’ demonstration to protest racism, capitalism and rising rents in the city.

Heavy scuffles ensued, with protesters throwing glass bottles and stones at police and setting dustbins and wooden pallets ablaze in the streets.

1-may-demonstrations-berlin Firefighters extinguish the fire on a street on the outskirts of the demonstration. Source: DPA/PA Images

Around 50 officers were injured by the time the protest was broken up, Berlin’s GdP police union said, putting the number of arrests at over 250.

“Violence during demonstrations is absolutely unacceptable,” said Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The situation did degenerate but was quickly brought under control,” she added.

The German capital had deployed around 5,600 officers yesterday to monitor the May Day protests, which have turned violent in the past.

Similar protests took place around the world, some of which also descended into skirmishes.

In Paris, police fired tear gas at protesters who smashed windows of bank branches, set dustbins alight and threw projectiles at police.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie