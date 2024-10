A WOMAN HAS been arrested after over €380,000 in cash was seized in Co Louth.

As part of Operation Stratus, which targets organised criminal activity in the Drogheda area, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs and Detective Units at Drogheda Garda Station conducted a search operation earlier today.

Advertisement

During the search, a car was intercepted on the M1 motorway, resulting in the discovery and seizure of over €380,000.

The occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was arrested. She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Co Louth.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.