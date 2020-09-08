Have you seen Paddy? Appeal to trace 17-year-old missing from Cork since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Co Cork.

Paddy Healy O’Driscoll has been missing from his home in Carrigaline since Friday, 4 September.

He is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slight build, with short dark hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his forearms.

It is believed that Paddy was wearing a pink hooded jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms at the time he went missing.

He is known to frequent Cork city.

Anyone with information on Paddy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 949 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.