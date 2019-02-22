This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 February, 2019
Cases of sex abuse by priests in Poland exposed in new report

The document details the cases of 85 priests convicted of paedophilia.

By AFP Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 3,625 Views 16 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/wideonet
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/wideonet

A REPORT DOCUMENTING nearly 400 cases of sex abuse by clergymen in Poland has been released by a foundation supporting victims of paedophile priests in the staunchly Catholic country. 

The publication of the 27-page report, which activists presented to Pope Francis on Wednesday, coincided with the pontiff gathering the world’s top Catholic bishops at the Vatican at a summit on tackling clerical sex abuse.

Images broadcast on Polish television showed Pope Francis kissing the hand of Marek Lisinski, head of the Be Not Afraid foundation, as he handed over the report to the pontiff.

The document details the cases of 85 priests convicted of paedophilia, another 88 whose alleged abuse has been exposed by the media and 95 others accused by alleged victims.

The report also names 24 Polish archbishops and bishops accused of covering up abuse. 

“We expect resignations among Poland’s church hierarchy, otherwise nothing will change,” Agata Diduszko-Zyglewska, one of the report’s authors, told AFP.

She documented cases where paedophile priests were “protected” by bishops or other superiors.

‘Zero tolerance’ 

Father Pawel Rytel-Adrianik, the spokesman for the Polish episcopate, said yesterday that he had not yet read the report.

The Polish episcopate insists it has “zero tolerance” for criminal acts such as paedophilia. 

It has vowed to publish statistics on the number of child victims of priestly sex abuse, covering the period starting in 1989 when communism fell.

However, Diduszko-Zyglewska said the episcopate is “only pretending to take action” by adopting rules that are “fair, certainly, but not realised”. 

The foundation insists that church authorities in Poland are “avoiding contact” with it and victims of abuse despite the steady trickle of criminal allegations.

“We are already struggling to record and verify” a growing number of historic and current cases of abuse, Diduszko-Zyglewska told AFP.

© AFP 2019

