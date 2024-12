THE PÁLÁS CINEMA in Galway has announced it will close its doors next February, citing the “stark reality” of rising costs and what it described as an oversaturated cinema market in the city.

The three-screen arthouse cinema and cultural space opened in 2018 and is operated by element Pictures, the group behind the Lighthouse cinema in Dublin.

“It is with deep regret that after seven years of trading, Pálás will be closing its doors at the end of February 2025,” the cinema said in a post on X.

“To many, Pálás is more than just a cinema and we have loved being a part of the community.”

Explaining the decision to close down, the cinema said: “We have worked hard to avoid this outcome but the stark reality is rising costs and the oversaturation of the Galway cinema market have made continued trading unviable, and we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the business.”

The cinema intends to provide “the best possible filmgoing experience” until it closes next year.

Addressing its patrons, Pálás said: “We are forever grateful for all of the love and support you have shown us over the last seven years.”