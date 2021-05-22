Protests around country repeat calls for Irish solidarity with Palestine

CALLS FOR SOLIDARITY with people in Palestine were reiterated this afternoon at large protests held in cities and towns around Ireland.

23 protests, rallies and vigils were organised at locations around the country, including Dublin, Belfast, Derry, Galway and Wexford.

In Dublin, protesters met at the Spire on O’Connell Street at 2pm and marched to the Israeli Embassy, with many waving Palestinian flags and holding banners.

Directions from the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) told protesters they must wear a mask to join the protest and asked them to follow the advice of stewards at the event.

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire, which came after both sides accepted a proposal put together by Egypt.

Now, campaigners are looking to continue to draw attention the experiences of people in Palestine and are calling for Ireland to take action.

One measure being sought by protesters is the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador from Ireland.

Fatini Tengku Nazri from Malaysia protesting in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell

Speaking to The Journal from the Dublin demonstration, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the turnout at the protest was a “testement to the strength of the feeling of solidarity with the Palestinian people”.

“People strongly feel that the Irish government has to go beyond the words of criticism of the Israeli actions into actually doing something, in particular expelling the Israeli ambassador,” Murphy said.

“In Ireland and in many countries around the world now, a broad sentiment of solidarity with Palestinians has been awoken because of the onslaught that took place,” he said.

“People aren’t going to stop, people are going to continue to demand justice for the Palestinians and an end to the occupation.”

In a statement, IPSC Chairperson Fatin Al Tamimi said ahead of the protest that Speaking ahead of the protests, IPSC Chairperson Fatin Al Tamimi said “as a Palestinian with close family in Gaza who has been so anxious and worried over the past two weeks, it has given me great strength and hope to see the people of Ireland in cities, towns and even villages all over the land out on the streets to support my people”.

“Ireland always shows up for Palestine,” she said.

“As the news cycle moves on now that the bombs have stopped, Palestinians still need support and solidarity as they resist the many faces of Israel’s brutal Apartheid regime.”

The protests in Ireland today were organised alongside demonstrations taking place internationally against violence in Palestine, with thousands more protesters in the UK and other countries.

A Sinn Féin motion that calls on the government to adopt a resolution to take “all measures within its powers” to seek “equal rights” for people in Palestine is due to come before the Dáil on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on foreign affairs and defence John Brady has appealled for cross-party support for the motion.

“The Dáil must send out an important message that the ongoing actions of the Israeli government towards the Palestinians is unacceptable to the Irish people,” Brady said.