IN WHAT IS expected to be the final Cabinet meeting before the general election is called, Minister for Education Norma Foley is set to bring a plan to waive state exam fees next year and reduce school transport scheme fees.

The Minister secured funding as part of the Budget to keep the current reduced school transport scheme fees in place for the forthcoming 2025-2026 school year.

Before the 2023-24 academic year, the annual school transport scheme fees were €100 for primary students and €350 for secondary school students, and the cap was €650 per family.

In 2023, these fees were reduced to €50 for a primary school child and €75 for a child in secondary school. The maximum fee for a family was capped at €125.

These reduced fees are being kept in place for the 2024-2025 school year and will now be also kept in place for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to the Department of Education, this will benefit approximately 120,000 children that pay fees to use the school transport system.

Meanwhile, the waiver of the examination fee of €119 for Leaving Cert students and €109 for Junior Cycle students will benefit approximately 100,000 students expected to be sitting State examinations in 2025.

Both measures will cost the state a combined €70m.

Recognition of Palestine

Meanwhile, Cabinet is also set to approve the establishment of a full embassy and Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, following the recognition of Palestine earlier this year.

At the moment, Palestine is represented in Ireland by the Palestinian Mission, headed by an ‘Ambassador – Head of Mission’.

If Cabinet approve a full embassy today it will mean the diplomatic mission will now benefit from the full range of privileges and immunities applicable under the Vienna Convention.

The current Ambassador – Head of Mission is Dr Jilan Wahba. It is not yet confirmed if Wahba will continue as ambassador, with an announcement expected after Cabinet tomorrow morning.

The Irish Government, alongside Spain and Norway formally recognised the state of Palestine back in May.

Palestine formally notified the Department of Foreign Affairs of its intention to change its representation in Ireland to a resident Embassy under the Vienna Convention last month.

This came after formal diplomatic relations between Ireland and Palestine were established on 29 September, through an exchange of diplomatic notes.

Palestinian has had a delegation in Dublin since 1993, with its status upgraded to “Palestinian Mission” and the title of the Delegate-General to “Ambassador-Head of Mission” in 2011.

Overflights

Separately, as reported by The Journal at the weekend, Minister Eamon Ryan will seek Cabinet approval for significant new powers to allow secret flash raids of US aircraft suspected of carrying weapons or parts that could be used in wars like the Israeli assault on Gaza.