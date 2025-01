A DERRY MLA has described the placing of books on the Parachute Regiment and former British Army head Mike Jackson in a staff canteen at Belfast’s Grand Central Station as “abhorrent”.

Mark Durkan, an SDLP MLA for Foyle, said he was contacted by Derry bus drivers who were “upset that books celebrating the Paras, General Mike Jackson and similar propaganda had been placed on a table in their staff area in the Belfast depot”.

Durkan added: “It cannot be dismissed as ‘banter’ and the fact that some of the drivers who use the room are relatives of Bloody Sunday victims makes it all the more hateful and hurtful.”

General Mike Jackson died in October of last year.



He was the second in command in the Parachute Regiment and was on the ground during Bloody Sunday when 13 people were shot dead by British soldiers in Derry on 30 January 1972.

A fourteenth person died several months later in hospital.

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

In 2003, the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, also known as the Saville Inquiry, questioned Jackson over a “shot list” he wrote on the night Bloody Sunday.

It was put to Jackson that this list was an attempt to justify publicly why people had been shot.

The handwritten note described some of the people killed during Bloody Sunday as “nail bombers”, “pistol firers”, and “carrying rifles”.

The Bloody Sunday Inquiry went on to conclude that none of the victims were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.

Jackson made an apology in 2011 and acknowledged the victims had been killed “without justification” after the publication of the inquiry’s report.

Durkan said the placing of these books in the staff canteen was a “clear attempt to create division and cause offence on the cusp of the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre”.

The books have since been removed, but Durkan called for an investigation.

Image of the books left in the staff cateen of Belfast's Grand Central Station

Translink provides public transport services in the North and speaking at an Infrastructure Committee yesterday, Durkan told Translink CEO Chris Conway that the “intention was obviously the antagonise and offend”.

Durkan noted that he had received a response from Translink on Monday to say that action had been taken to “prevent the recurrence”.

“I was wondering what action that is, has there been an investigation, has anyone been reprimanded, as this is something that’s far beyond banter,” said Durkan.

“Any tolerance of such attitudes in the workplace certainly aren’t going to do much for staff relations or morale, or for the public image of Translink.”

The Translink CEO said he is “fully committed to having a working environment where all employees are treated with respect and dignity”.

However, he told Durkan that “we should not be jumping to conclusions here about what the intention was”.

“We need to investigate how that incident occurred, and we will do that, and we have a full policy of dignity at work, and that will be adhered to,” said Conway.

“We will investigate this incident and then follow up with any actions that are appropriate.

“But I don’t want to jump to conclusions, and I think you’ve jumped to a conclusion there, when you need to do the investigation first and then decide where we go from there.”



In a statement to The Journal today, Durkan said it is “difficult to conclude that this wasn’t done deliberately, especially given that the books were placed in a shared staff area on the cusp of the anniversary of Bloody Sunday”.

He said it was a “clear attempt to create division and cause offence”.

“The fact that some of the drivers are relatives of Bloody Sunday victims makes this act all the more abhorrent,” said Durkan.

“While I appreciate these books were removed swiftly, Translink need to take immediate steps to investigate this matter and prevent any reoccurrence.

“It’s a basic ask for any workplace to remain a respectful and supportive environment for all staff.”