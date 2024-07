THE WOMEN’S OLYMPIC triathlon finally set off in the River Seine on this morning, providing huge relief for organisers after problems with water quality marred the run-up to the competition.

Organisers were forced to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men’s race yesterday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following rainstorms last week.

Heavy downpours overwhelm Paris’s underground drains and sewage system, some of which dates back to the 19th century, leading to untreated effluent being released into the waterway.

But despite heavy rain last night, organisers said early this morning that the water levels had been “assessed as compliant” for the women’s event and the men’s immediately afterwards to go ahead.

“The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20 am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place,” said a statement.

Rain fell overnight in Paris, but had stopped by the time athletes jumped off a pontoon laid over the river at the historic Alexandre III bridge in the heart of the City of Light.

The women triathletes dived into the Seine at the historic Alexandre III bridge in the heart of the City of Light before a cycling stage around Paris and then a running stage.

Big crowds lined the route despite the damp conditions.

Paris 2024 organisers had invested €1.4 billion to clean up the Seine to allow it to host Ollympic events.

Ireland’s newest Olympic gold medalist Daniel Wiffen has suggested he could opt to compete in the 10km swim if the outdoor event goes ahead in the River Seine. Wiffen is currently slated to compete in the 1500m in the pool, following his win in the 800m Freestyle last night.

