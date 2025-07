PARLIAMENT STREET IN Dublin City has become pedestrianised under the latest phase of the Dublin City Transport Plan.

From today, the section of Parliament Street between Essex Quay and Essex Gate will be permanently traffic-free, with only pedestrians and cyclists permitted in this space.

The changes being introduced from today Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

The road level in this section will also be raised to the existing kerb level.

The section of Parliament Street between Essex Gate and Lord Edward Street is also now traffic-free, though deliveries are allowed between 6am and 11am daily.

Two-way cycling will be permitted on Parliament Street and a new two-way cycling link will be created on the east side of Grattan Bridge.

The traffic lanes will be reduced to one right turn lane only on the bridge.

A two-way cycling link will also be created on the east side of Capel St between the quays and Strand Street little.

Northbound cycling will also be permitted on Capel Street to complete a full two-way cycling link between Dame Street and Bolton Street.

Meanwhile, the current west to east traffic flow between Essex Gate and Essex Street East will remain open for all vehicles at all times.

In a recent consultation, 90% of respondents were in favour of the move.

Feedback from engagement with businesses and residents and the public consultation showed that the majority wanted fewer cars and more space for people.

Dublin City Council said respondents “repeatedly mentioned that the measures would make Parliament Street safer and more pleasant for walking and cycling, encourage families and children to visit, and create opportunities for outdoor seating and socialising”.

Dublin City Council also noted that the street is currently dominated by pedestrians, with up to 23,000 people passing through the street each day.

A spokesperson said the move will permanently reallocate the space to walking and cycling whilst also providing greening and public seating.

Works for interim improvements, such as seating, planting and surfacing, will commence on 7 July and continue during the summer.

The Council spokesperson added that many people had referenced the success of Capel Street as a positive example, with greater footfall for local businesses.

Meanwhile, a market will be held today to mark the pedestrianisation of the street.

Free, family-friendly events will also take place in Parliament Street on weekends in July, starting with a “Blossom and Bees” event tomorrow.