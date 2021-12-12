Part of George's Street remains closed after serious collision last night

A SECTION OF George’s Street remains closed today after Gardaí said a “serious” collision took place last night.

The section of George’s Street between Dame Street Junction and Stephen Street Upper is closed, with diversions in place.

Firefighters and Gardaí were witnessed at the scene last night from around 9pm and the section of closed road was taped off from the public.

Gardaí and emergency services are still at the scene of the collision.

Dame Street has not closed.

Gardaí said further updates would be issued in due course.