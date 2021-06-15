Part of Sandymount Village to be pedestrianised for July and August

PART OF Sandymount Village in Dublin is set to be pedestrianised by Dublin City Council (DCC) for the months of July and August.

From the 3 July, the eastern side of the village will be pedestrianised on a 24 hour basis.

The initiative is a part of a wider operation by the Office of Public Recovery.

It comes after DCC received a number of requests to facilitate outdoor dining in Sandymount Green in July and August from local businesses and the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association.

DCC undertook a consultation with 926 people to obtain views and concerns on the residents’ proposal after some local residents voiced their concern.

Overall, 94% of the people who took part in the online consultation agreed to pedestrianise the area for this period of time.

The consultation ran from 30 April to 14 May this year.

DCC said in a press statement that there will be a reduction in five parking spaces from the area.

Two disabled parking spaces are to be relocated and additional ones are to be added nearby. Additional bike parking will also be provided.