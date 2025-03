A PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the sun occurred this morning at roughly 11am, leaving some 50% of the sun temporarily covered.

Partial solar eclipses happen when the moon passes in front of the sun, giving the appearance of a “bite” taken out of it. It is never advised to look directly at the sun or to use a camera to take an image of such a event as it can cause instant damage to one’s eyes.

This rare event of a deep partial solar eclipse hasn’t occurred in Ireland since March 2015.

Here are a few images of the event across Ireland, and the world:

Dublin

Against all odds, I was able to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse in the cloudy Dublin sky shortly after its peak in the recent hour. pic.twitter.com/X22H2NTDD6 — Sryan Bruen Photography (@sryanbruenphoto) March 29, 2025

Advertisement

Photo shows people wearing special glasses while waiting at Astronomy Ireland in Blanchardstown for a partial solar eclipse today. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

UK

People observed the partial solar eclipse above the skies of Birmingham city centre on Saturday morning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A woman atop Primrose Hill, with a homemade viewing device, watches the partial solar eclipse. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Barcelona

Partial solar eclipse seen from the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Greenland

The solar eclipse on Saturday photographed from Nuuk in Greenland. In Greenland, the sun disappeared to 89 percent at 08.53am. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo