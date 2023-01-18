Paschal Donohoe to make statement on undeclared donation in the Dáil

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe is due to make a statement on his handling of declarations in the Dáil at 5 pm, after opposition parties called for him to formally address the matter.

Donohoe apologised at the weekend for failing to declare a donation of services to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) during the 2016 general election campaign after a complaint was made against him, revealing that around €1,000 was unaccounted for.

The donation of services was provided by businessman Michael Stone to six individuals who worked to put up and take down election posters. Stone is also on the board of the Land Development Agency (LDA), a commercial, State-sponsored body.

These services were provided over four days, with a company van also being used by the individuals hanging posters.

Though Donohoe’s colleague Simon Coveney defended him saying that he had “corrected the record” and given a “credible explanation”, opposition politicians said that the minister had shown a disregard for the rules.

They formally requested the Comhairle to ask Donohoe to come before the Dáil at the earliest opportunity to make a full statement and to take questions.

The request was signed by the party whips from PBP/Solidarity, the Labour Party, Sinn Féin, the social democrats, the Rural Independents and the Independent Group.

In total, Donohoe says that €1,057 was left unaccounted for in his declarations to Sipo, which is the value of the labour and the company van.

Under Sipo rules, all political donations over the value of €600 must be registered with the ethics watchdog.

Donohoe has now recused himself from some of his duties as Public Expenditure Minister relating to Sipo, as his department has oversight of the watchdog.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell, said that Donohoe’s attempt to explain the undeclared declarations “doesn’t add up”.

Advertisement

“The attempt by Paschal Donohoe to suggest that services provided to his campaign by his friend’s company do not constitute a political donation to him stretches all credibility,” she said.

Farrell stressed that all election candidates are briefed clearly on what is deemed a political donation and what isn’t.

“The rules are very clear on this. A candidate cannot accept a donation above €1,000.

“This donation was above that limit. The value that Paschal has ascribed to this service, provided by his friend, is a fraction of the commercial cost of such a service. His sums don’t add up.

“The Minister must come clean and thoroughly answer all of the outstanding issues,” she added.

Meanwhile Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shorthall has said that this matter should not slow the progress of long-overdue reform of Ireland’s ethics legislation.

She suggested that responsibility for reform of ethics legislation be given to Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, who was overseeing the work until the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

This latest debacle follows on from Robert Troy’s resignation as a junior minister last year, and more recently, Fine Gael’s Damien English stepping down last week.

Speaking to Newstalk FM yesterday, Coveney said he believes that Donohoe has given a “very detailed explanation as to what happened”.

“I know that he has worked hard to try to fully understand what happened at that time because let’s not forget, this is about the general election in 2016, when his constituency in Dublin Central was offered assistance to put up and take down posters for Paschal Donohoe,” Coveney said.

“Neither the constituency nor Paschal paid for those services and weren’t aware of the cost of them at the time,” he said.

“This happened back in 2016. He was clear in his statement that that offer of assistance to put up and take down posters – there wasn’t any payment made by the party or him for those services. It was only when he started to look in detail and obviously ask questions as to who paid for what that he established the numbers.

“And now he’s apologised and said that he’d like to have done this earlier and he’s corrected the record fully. He’s done what he can in that regard, but he’s also accepted that he made a mistake here.”