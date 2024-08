PAUL O’DONOVAN SHOWED his intent at the World Rowing Championships in Canada with a comfortable qualification for the A/B semi-final of the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls.

Fresh from his Olympic heroics alongside Fintan McCarthy in Paris, O’Donovan’s hunt for a seventh world title began with a first-place finish in a time of 6:41.98 in the fourth heat at St Catharine’s.

It was slower than Italian Niels Torre who earlier set a new world best time in 6:39.65 as the pair prepare to face off later this week.

O’Donovan has already won two world single scull titles, in 2016 and 2017, and is aiming to deliver a famous hat-trick to cap another memorable year.

He finished seven seconds clear of Mexico’s Alexis Lopez Garcia, while Norway’s Oskar Soedal was further back in third.

