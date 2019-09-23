Have you seen Paul? Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 28-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Paul Perry was last seen when he left his home in Clondalkin yesterday.

He is described as being:

5’9″ in height

of medium build

with short brown hair

When last seen, he was wearing a white Jack Wills shirt, navy Jack Wills tracksuit bottoms and white Ralph Lauren runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.