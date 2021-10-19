#Open journalism No news is bad news

Paul Quinn murder: Gardaí urge anyone with information to come forward 14 years after his death

Gardai have said that they still believe that there are people out there with information, ahead of the 14th anniversary of Paul Quinn’s murder.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 9:08 PM
GARDAÍ STILL BELIEVE that there are people out there with information about Paul Quinn’s death, ahead of the 14th anniversary of his murder.

The 21-year-old, from Cullyhanna, was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on 20 October 2007.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Féin has long denied republican involvement.

The force believes that there are still people with information in the local community who have yet to come forward.

Superintendent Gary Walsh, of Carrickmacross Garda station, said: “Personal relationships and circumstances of individuals will change over time. People who have information about Paul’s murder may now be better placed to come forward and speak with gardai.”

Twenty-three people have been arrested as part of the investigation, which gardaí say is ongoing.

Fourteen people have been arrested in the Republic of Ireland, while nine have been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement today, a Garda spokesperson said that officers were still working with PSNI officers in a bid to solve the murder.

In August, garda detectives and officers from the PSNI’s major investigations team carried out inquiries in South Armagh as part of the investigation.

Gardai today described solving the murder as the “utmost priority”.

Police have called on anyone with information to come forward “no matter how small or insignificant” it might seem.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie