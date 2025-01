GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the suspected murder of Paula Canty in Co Cork last week.

The 31-year-old was found dead in suspicious circumstances at a flat on Bridewell Lane, Mallow on Friday 3 January.

Advertisement

Paula was a native of Kinsale who moved to Mallow within the past year.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said that officer are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

“A man aged in his 40s was arrested this afternoon in relation to this investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Southern Region,” the Garda statement said.

A murder probe was declared following a postmortem examination determining that the 31-year-old’s death was the result of foul play.