Dublin: 16 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Gardaí and family 'extremely concerned' for 23-year-old man missing since 4 July

Pawel Alexsandrazak is missing from the Fairgreen area of Co Limerick.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jul 2019, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 4,904 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4724942
Pawel Alexsandrazak
Image: Garda Press Office
Pawel Alexsandrazak
Pawel Alexsandrazak
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man missing from Co Limerick. 

Pawel Alexsandrazak has been missing from the Fairgreen area since Thursday 4 July. 

When last seen, Pawel was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying a black rucksack. 

He is described as being around 5’9″ in height and of thin build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right hand. 

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

