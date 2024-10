A MAN IN his 80s has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny.

The crash happened on the N24 Waterford to Cahir road almost two weeks ago, on Saturday 21 September, at around 7.30pm.

The man was initially taken for treatment to his injuries to University Hospital Waterford but later transferred to the Mater in Dublin.

Advertisement

Gardaí confirmed his death in a statement this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in Mooncoin village at the time or travelling through on the N24 between 7pm and 8pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.