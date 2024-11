A MALE PEDESTRIAN has died following a road traffic collision in Crossmaglen last night.

A report was received, shortly after 11.50pm last night, of a concern for the safety of a man on the Cullaville Road.

PSNI officers attended the scene to find a male lying in the road with serious injuries.

CPR was commenced until the arrival of ambulance staff, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 2078 01/11/24.

The Cullaville Road has now reopened.