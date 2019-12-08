Man (30s) killed after being struck by a car late last night

A MAN IN his mid-30s has died after being struck by a car in Kildare late last night.

The man was struck by a car in Greenhills, Kilcullen, Co Kildare and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital. The male driver of the car, aged in his early 20s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic investigators travelled to the scene this morning and the M9 between junction 1 and junction 2 is closed at present to allow for an examination.

Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 prior to the collision, or who may have witnessed the collision or have camera footage, to contact them as Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.