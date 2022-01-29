Permanent TSB apologises after 'technical issues' meant some customers didn't get wages

File photo of the Permanent TSB app Source: Shutterstock/Piotr Swat

PERMANENT TSB HAS apologised to customers after “technical difficulties” resulted in some payments not processing.

Customers had experienced issues with PTSB’s Open24 online banking and the bank’s mobile app, but the issue has since been resolved.

Some customers said they had not received their wages as a result of the issues. Other people were unable to transfer money online.

Customers, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties with Open24 Online Banking and our Mobile App. We are working to resolve the issue and will provide you with an update as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/7bzeistowm — ask permanent tsb (@askpermanenttsb) January 28, 2022

A spokesperson for PTSB today told The Journal: “We have resolved the issue and normal service has resumed and all payments have been processed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”