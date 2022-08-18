Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Personal loans up significantly for home improvements, while decreasing for car purchases

The figures were released by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 8:17 AM
18 minutes ago 1,242 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5843143
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE HAS BEEN an increase in the number of personal loans taken out over the past year, with credit soaring for for home improvements, education and weddings in particular. 

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has reported the value of personal loan drawdowns increased by 20.1% year on year in Q2 2022 to €414 million.

BPFI said this was the most since the data series began in 2020. On an annualised basis,some 4.7% more was drawn down than in the twelve months ending March 2022, coming to €1,539 million in the twelve months ending in June this year.

However, loans for cars fell slightly, which tallies with data elsewhere that new car registrations have been down by almost a fifth. 

The value of personal loan drawdowns for car or auto finance decreased by 0.4% year on year to €128 million.

Elsewhere, the value of loans for other purposes which includes loans for education, holidays and weddings increased by 59.2% year on year to €146 million.

The figures come amid strong concerns over the cost-of-living, with inflation hitting a 38-year-high this year.

When broken down, the banking sector representative body said that home improvement loans saw some €141 million drawn down in Q2 2022, 12.7% more than in the same period of 2021.

This was again the “highest level since the data series” began in 2020, the BPFI said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie